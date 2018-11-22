Pulse.ng logo
3 suspected foreign kidnappers arrested in Adamawa

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Aliyu Ndanusa, stated this on Thursday in Yola while briefing newsmen.

NSCDC arrest 34, secure conviction of 9 rapists in Gombe play 3 suspected foreign kidnappers arrested in Adamawa (Daily Post)

Adamawa Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it had arrested three suspected foreign kidnappers in Girei Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Aliyu Ndanusa, stated this on Thursday in Yola while briefing newsmen.

Ndanusa said the suspects, who claimed to be Cameroonians, were arrested during a patrol in an area notorious for kidnapping activities in the border local government area.

After investigation, we are going to hand them over to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

Ndanusa also said that three other suspects were arrested for illegal SIM card registration in Yola.

He said that the suspects were apprehended during a patrol organized by the corps and officials of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

He disclosed that no fewer than 250 illegally registered SIM cards were recovered from the suspects believed to be suppliers of the cards to criminals.

“We have profiled them and investigation is still ongoing. As soon as we finish investigation and interrogation, they will be charged to court,” Ndanusa said.

He called for more public support and cooperation with security agencies “for more results in the renewed crackdown on criminals in the state’’. 

