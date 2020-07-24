A three-storey building situated at 95 Abeokuta Street, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, collapsed on Friday while the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), rescued a 30-year-old woman alive from the rubble.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA, said this at the rescue operation site in Lagos on Friday.

He said the agency received a distress call at about 1:10pm, and immediately mobilised the response team to the site of the building collapse.

"We carried out our search and recovery operations and we rescued a 30-year-old woman from the rubble using the agency's DELSA equipment.

"The victim has been transferred to hospital in the state Ambulance while the area has been cordoned off.

"Adjacent buildings are being checked for any damage," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that the cause of the building collapse had not been confirmed.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, commended the collaboration and quick response of other sister emergency agencies and promised to post an update on the cause of the collapse.