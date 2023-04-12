The sports category has moved to a new website.

BREAKING: 3-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Report says the building was under construction and some workers are trapped inside.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Farinloye told NAN that the building, which was under construction, trapped some workers inside.

He said all the emergency agencies were on their way to the scene of the incident.

Details soon....

News Agency Of Nigeria

