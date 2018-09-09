Pulse.ng logo
3 soldiers killed while settling herders and farmers clash in plateau

In Plateau 3 soldiers killed while settling herders and farmers clash

  • Published:

Three military operatives have been shot dead while restoring peace between warring herders and farmers in Plateau state.

Commander of the Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, Augustine Agundu, in the state confirmed the killing on Saturday, September 8, 2018 to reporters in Jos.

Agundu promised to ensure that the culprits behind the killings are arrested and made to face the full wrath of law.

ALSO READ: 8 die in fresh Plateau attack, 310 cows stolen

Agundu said, “I have lost three men, they were killed in action as a result of this circle of violence that has resurfaced.

“The worst of it is that the proliferation of arms in Plateau is out of magnitude.

“I have locked down Barkin-ladi, this act will never repeat itself. We have made efforts to reconcile the warring factions but they have remained adamant."

Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 in yet another attack in Plateau play Gunman (image used for illustrative purpose) (Guardian)

 

We are determined to end the farmers/herders crises - Agundu

Speaking on the resolve to end the farmers and herders clash in Plateau state, Agundu said the troops won't stop until all frayed nerves are calm.

"My troops have resolved to end the on going hostilities in Ryiom, Barkin-Ladi and Bassa LGA’s.

“The message I am sending to all level of leadership is to get their youths to decorum and civility so that the ordinary man and woman in the community could live peacefully. We are determined to return Plateau to its slogan of Home of Peace and Tourism,” he said.

ALSO READ: Dalung says Ortom's reaction to herdsmen killings 'shameful'

Dalung calls for state of emergency in Plateau

The minister of youth and sports development, Solomon Dalung, has called for the declaration of state of emergency in Plateau, Zamfara and Benue over constant killings.

Dalung expressed his take on the states experiencing incessant killings while speaking to state house correspondents in Abuja, Nigeria's federal capital.

The minister blamed the collapse of local government administration on the inability of of the security agencies to end the attacks and bring the killers to book in the affected states.

