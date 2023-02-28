ADVERTISEMENT
3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Elections for the three senatorial seats in Sokoto State have been declared inconclusive following the cancellation of some polling units, over voting and disruption of election.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)
Gulumbe said the election was declared inconclusive due to over voting and disruption of election in all the seven Local Governments across the Senatorial district.

He listed the votes scored by political parties to include; ADC- 219, APC—79,991, APGA—224, NNPP-315, NRM—170, PDP—87,850, SDP-90 and ZLP—24.

The News Agency (NAN) reports that the positio is contested by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, of PDP and the incumbent Sen. Abdullahi Danbaba, of the APC, among other candidates.

In Sokoto North Senatorial district, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, declared the election inconclusive following the cancellation of some polling units involving 121,010 registered voters.

The leading candidates in the contest are the incumbent Sen. Aliyu Wamakko of APC who scored 114,866 votes and the state Deputy Governor, Mannir Dan’iya of PDP who scored 103,134 votes, among others.

In Sokoto East Senatorial district, Prof. Abdullahi Bagudo, the INEC Returning Officer, declared the election as inconclusive.

Bagudo gave the total number of registered voters in the district as 699,575, while the total number of accredited voters stood at 206,265.

He said the total number of votes cast stood at 203,540, total valid votes 197,838, rejected votes 5,962 and 67,602 votes identified in the polling units cancelled in the district.

The leading candidates in the district are: Shu’aibu Gwanda-Gobir, of PDP who scored 99,198 votes and Lamido Abubakar, of APC who scores 97,147 votes.

