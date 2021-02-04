The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Aliyu, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with some journalists, said that 10 other police officers sustained injuries.

“Yes, I am in the hospital now, we lost three officers while 10 others are under intensive care in the hospital,“ he said.

According to Garba, the accident happened while the officers were returning from a “peacekeeping-mission” after a communal crisis in Ezza-Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a leadership tussle among members of the National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW) in the two communities degenerated into a communal crisis.