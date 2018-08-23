3 people burnt to death in Kogi accident

news

Abuja, Aug. 23, 2018 (NAN) Three people were burnt to death and five others injured in an accident on the Zariagi-Lokoja highway in Kogi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the development, said the incident occurred early on Thursday.

He explained that nine people and three vehicles–Toyota Carina, Scania Truck and Mack Tanker–were involved in the accident.

Kazeem said that one person escaped the accident, which he blamed on over-speeding unhurt.

“The deceased were burnt alongside the vehicles, while the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja.”

He said that an FRSC rescue team, which arrived at the scene after the accident had embarked on removing the wreckage from the road.

The Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway is classified among the deadliest road corridors in Nigeria.