The attacks which started in the early hours of the day was revealed on telephone to NAN by the National Spokesperson of the Nigeria Union, South Africa (NUSA), Mr Odefa Ikele.

Tuesday’s attacks are coming following the efforts by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to xenophobia in South Africa.

Such peace efforts saw Buhari visiting Ramaphosa and holding a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community.

Odefa said: “Groups made up of community members and taxi drivers went to different areas in Witbank attacking foreign-owned businesses and foreigners.

“Three Nigerians are injured, but no death case for now. Some of our nationals are seeking refuge at Witbank Police Station,’’

According to NUSA, the affected Nigerians are still taking refuge at the police station at Witbank.

The details of the incident are still sketchy but NUSA also said that Police in the area have intervened and warned people to stay away from the Central Business District in the town.