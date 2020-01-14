The company, in a statement on Tuesday, said this was inline with its efforts to inspire and raise the next generation of nuclear energy technology experts in Nigeria.

It said the Nigerian trio – Egbe Joy, Derick Nwasor and Oghale Yome, had emerged winners of ROSATOM Africa’s “Atoms for Africa” competition.

“It required them to research how innovative use of nuclear technologies can assist in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in Africa.

“Over the course of their week-long stay in Russia, the trio visited the first science city of Russia situated in Obninsk and the first nuclear power plant to be built in the world, also based in Obninsk.

“Other sites visited included a tour to the winter wonderland at Tomsk in Siberia where they witnessed how Tomsk Polytechnic University is using its research reactor for educational purposes and trainings,” it said.

According to the company, the delegation also had roundtable discussions both in Tomsk Polytechnic University and National Research Nuclear University (MEPhl) with African students pursuing nuclear education studies in Russia.

“At the A. I. Leypunsky Institute of Physics and Power Engineering in Obninsk, guests from Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda learned about the main activities of the institute.

“The institute’s specialists told the delegation about promising developments and achievements in the field of nuclear medicine, ecology, and energy projects,” the company said.

It said Natalya Ayrapetova, the Deputy Director General of the State Scientific Center of the Russian Federation for Science and Innovation, touched on the topic of science.

He also told the history of the Kaluga Territory, about Obninsk’s place in the region, which has a peaceful character in the areas of nuclear energy.

“We are ready to help various countries in training and development of a scientific program in order they have the opportunity to use peaceful nuclear technology,” Ayrapetova said.

ROSATOM said one of its key missions was to assist the brightest young minds from across the globe to work together in solving global challenges that will shape the future of energy and the world.

It added that the initiative provides a great opportunity for young people from very different walks of life who share a common passion to build a bright and sustainable future for Africa.

It said this would help to discover more about various nuclear applications and their vast benefits for the region.