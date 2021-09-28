3 more Kaduna villagers found dead following attacks that left 43 dead

34 people were initially pronounced dead following an attack on Madamai village in Kaura local government area of the state on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Another person was also killed in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA around the same time.

Eight more people were then killed in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA in an attack government officials believe was a reprisal for the two previous attacks on other communities.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Tuesday, September 28 that three more bodies were found by security agencies.

"Two corpses were recovered in Madamai while one was found in Kacecere.

"The search-and-rescue operation is still in progress," he said.

Aruwan also led government officials to pay a visit to injured victims who are receiving treatment in Kafanchan, and neighbouring Plateau State.

He said the government will foot all the medical bills incurred by the survivors of the attacks.