3 more Kaduna villagers found dead following attacks that left 43 dead

Samson Toromade

The search-and-rescue operation for victims is still in progress.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at State Security Council meeting [KDSG]

The Kaduna State government says more bodies have been recovered following attacks that left three communities devastated this week.

34 people were initially pronounced dead following an attack on Madamai village in Kaura local government area of the state on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Another person was also killed in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA around the same time.

Eight more people were then killed in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA in an attack government officials believe was a reprisal for the two previous attacks on other communities.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Tuesday, September 28 that three more bodies were found by security agencies.

"Two corpses were recovered in Madamai while one was found in Kacecere.

"The search-and-rescue operation is still in progress," he said.

Aruwan also led government officials to pay a visit to injured victims who are receiving treatment in Kafanchan, and neighbouring Plateau State.

He said the government will foot all the medical bills incurred by the survivors of the attacks.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,482 people killed and 3,695 kidnapped between January 2020 and June 2021, according to the government's own records.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

