Following the release of nine coronavirus patients in Abuja on earlier Wednesday, April 15, 2020, three more patients receiving treatment at the Federal Capital Territory have been discharged.

The minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello announced this on Twitter on Wednesday night.

The minister tweeted, “Dear FCT residents, I am glad to announce that additional three (3) #COVID19 patients have been discharged from the isolation and treatment centre in the FCT after they tested negative. The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 23 as at 7:30pm, April 15th, 2020.”

The FCT has recorded the second highest number of cases in the country with 58, as of April 14, trailing behind Lagos which has recorded 214.