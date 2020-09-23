This brings the total of deaths in the accident to 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Akaeze Ukwu community in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The 32-passenger bus was returning from a funeral in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state to Enugu State when the accident occurred.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the recovery of the three additional corpses in an interview with NAN on Wednesday.

“On Sept. 22, at about 4.20 p.m. three additional corpses were recovered from the Ivo River.

“They have been deposited at Izunma Hospital Mortuary, Akaeze in the Ivo Local Government Area, awaiting autopsy,’’ NAN quotes Odah as saying.

NAN reports that four persons are still receiving medical attention in the hospital.