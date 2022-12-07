ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three men were on Wednesday docked in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a she-goat.

3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat. [TheNigerianInfo]
3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat. [TheNigerianInfo]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec.4 at about 04:00 a.m in Iye-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants stole one she-goat worth N35,000 belonging to Oyeyemi Funmilayo.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendants had in their possession five other goats and one sheep suspected to have been stolen.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 302(1) (a) and 345 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Mrs Aduni Olanipekun, prayed the Court to grant her clients bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan.9 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angry youths disrupt PDP campaign in Delta, chase Elumelu away

Angry youths disrupt PDP campaign in Delta, chase Elumelu away

Brain drain: Health workers resign daily, JUTH’s CMD speaks out

Brain drain: Health workers resign daily, JUTH’s CMD speaks out

FG recovers over N120bn from proceeds of crime – Lai Mohammed

FG recovers over N120bn from proceeds of crime – Lai Mohammed

Second Niger Bridge opens to traffic December 15 — FG

Second Niger Bridge opens to traffic December 15 — FG

3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat

3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat

Police commence investigation into shooting, abduction in Abuja

Police commence investigation into shooting, abduction in Abuja

FG trains 60 master bakers on use of cassava flour in Edo

FG trains 60 master bakers on use of cassava flour in Edo

Auchi poly expels 40 students for result falsification

Auchi poly expels 40 students for result falsification

NJC orders reinstatement Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia

NJC orders reinstatement Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds