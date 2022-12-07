3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec.4 at about 04:00 a.m in Iye-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants stole one she-goat worth N35,000 belonging to Oyeyemi Funmilayo.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendants had in their possession five other goats and one sheep suspected to have been stolen.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 302(1) (a) and 345 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Mrs Aduni Olanipekun, prayed the Court to grant her clients bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.