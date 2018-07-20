Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

3 killed, many injured as train crushes commercial bus in Lagos

In Lagos 3 killed, many injured as train crushes commercial bus in Lagos

The accident occurred when the bus driver was trying to make U-turn on the rail line.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 killed, many injured as train crushes bus in Lagos play

Bus on fire after getting crushed by a train

(Tribune)

Three persons died and many others were injured when a train hit a commercial bus at Pen Cinema railway crossing in Lagos State on Friday, authorities have confirmed.

An eyewitness, Mr Raji Oladimeji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred when the bus driver was trying to make U-turn on the rail line.

"We warned the driver not to make U-turn at that particular point  when a train was approaching but he refused.

"So, it was in the process of making the turn that the approaching train crushed the bus where people hanging on the train fell off and three die instantly while other sustained various injuries," Oladimeji, electrician said.

He said some youths set the bus ablaze in anger while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos District Manager, Nigerian Railway Corporation, who confirmed the incident, said the accident happened at 9.30 a.m.

"We were informed that a bus was trying to make a U-turn at the railway line this morning at Agege Pen Cinema area when a moving train crushed it in the process.

"The police are on top of the incident bringing the situation to normalcy as youths went on rampage over the death of people who lost their lives in the accident.

"The information given to us by the police was that a number of people hanging on the train were  affected where two people died while many others sustained injuries," he said.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Public Information Officer, National Emergency Management Authority,  Lagos Office, said the injured had been taken to the hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to...bullet
2 Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national carrierbullet
3 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet

Related Articles

Auto Crash Customs loses 2 officers to road accident - Spokesperson
Third Mainland FG seeks support of Lagos residents to close bridge for test not repairs
FRSC Nigeria loses N7bn to petrol tanker accidents in 25 weeks – agency says
In Ekiti Firemen averts tragedy as petrol tanker spills content on the road in Ado Ekiti
In Osun 10 die in road accidents in 1 month
Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying twice its capacity
Lagos Tanker Fire Government will drag tanker driver, owner to court for explosion - Police
Lagos Tanker Fire State govt confirms infant, 11 others dead

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy sky, rains, thunderstorms on Saturday
Speaker, House of Rep condoles Bauchi windstorm victims
Yakubu Dogara Speaker of the House of Representatives mourns ex-IG Coomasie
Gwamnan jihar Edo Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki Edo state inaugurates 12-man Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy
Marigayi Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie
Coomassie Former Inspector General of Police buried in Katsina