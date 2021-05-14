RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, on Thursday revealed that three persons were killed as the unit repelled an attempt to abduct its officer on duty.

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)
The Acting Controller of the Unit, DC Usman Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSC Theophilus Duniya, on Friday in Lagos.

Yahaya said that at 3.00 p.m. on May 13, some dare devil smugglers accompanied by thugs attacked a patrol team serving with the unit at Iseyin, Oyo State.

“The officers, who were on routine patrol, intercepted two Nissan Pathfinder SUV vehicles fully loaded with smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Iseyin.

“Sequel to the interception, the officers were attacked by a mob who were mobilised by the smugglers.

“The mob attacked the officers with dangerous weapons, inflicting serious injuries on two officers and attempted to abduct the officer, who was brutally attacked.

“The assailants had taken the injured officer with his rifle before his team members, who acted in self-defence, shot at his suspected abductors.

“This led to the death of three of them before he was rescued and taken for immediate medical attention,” he said.

Yahaya noted that the officers successfully evacuated the intercepted smuggled rice, while the injured officers were receiving treatment.

He expressed sadness over the avoidable incident and urged community leaders and parents to call their wards and youths to order.

The official lamented the criminality of obstructing and attacking officers on lawful duty, describing it as a venture that yields no good for all, including the Service.

While appealing for compliance with extant rules, he assured of the resolve of his men to remain resolute on discharging their duties in the best interest of Nigerians.

