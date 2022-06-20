RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 killed as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), on Sunday confirmed that bandits attacked worshippers, killing three persons and injuring two others in Kajuru Local Government Area in the state.

3 killed as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna. [Daily Trust]
3 killed as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna. [Daily Trust]

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

Aruwan said, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area."

According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.

He explained that in Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks, and two persons were left injured – one of them a man and a yet-to-be identified woman.

“An unspecified number of other locals were also kidnapped,” according to reports.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages,” he said.

Aruwan said, the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, expressed deep sadness, and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

She sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as she prayed for the repose of their souls.

He said the Acting Governor also commiserated with the attacked churches, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations proceed,” Aruwan said.

When contacted, the Kaduna Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammad Jalige, also confirmed the incident, saying the attack happened on Sunday while worshippers are in church.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts N200m worth of tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts N200m worth of tramadol in Lagos

Bauchi Gov Mohammed shares 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others

Bauchi Gov Mohammed shares 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others

3 killed as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna

3 killed as bandits attack worshippers in Kaduna

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wants zoning of the presidency in the Constitution

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wants zoning of the presidency in the Constitution

SDP, ADP vow to challenge Oyebanji's victory in court over vote buying

SDP, ADP vow to challenge Oyebanji's victory in court over vote buying

APC Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

APC Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

Kaduna govt sacks 2,357 teachers for failing competency test

Kaduna govt sacks 2,357 teachers for failing competency test

Massive crowd storms MM Airport in Lagos to receive Tinubu

Massive crowd storms MM Airport in Lagos to receive Tinubu

INEC results on Ekiti guber poll tallies with our tabulation: Yiaga Africa

INEC results on Ekiti guber poll tallies with our tabulation: Yiaga Africa

Trending

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Funeral mass begins for Owo massacre victims

Funeral for Owo Massacre