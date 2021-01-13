The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Chukwurah said that seven people were involved in the accident, while those, who lost their lives – two males and a female, were trapped when the container fell and pushed the bus inside a ditch.

She attributed the accident to break failure and loss of control by the driver of the vehicle carrying the container.

The sector commander said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Adeoyo, while two of the injured were taken to a private hospital in Ibadan.

She added that the only female among the injured was taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for medical attention, owing to her critical condition.

The sector commander also said that the container had been removed from the road to ensure free flow of traffic.