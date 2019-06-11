At the close of the boot camp, teams with outstanding ideas were rewarded for their highly impressive innovation business plan. Their plans were judged by reputable panelists based on the feasibility, desirability and potential impact on the society.

These are some of the most important things to take away from the successful 4YBY Innovation

Bootcamp:

Nigeria has some of the brightest minds:

The Bootcamp showcased the repertoire of skills and brains that young people in the populous African nation possess. The participants performed excellently, showing how thoughtful innovation and expert execution can be a tool to change the world for the better, especially in terms of increasing HIV Self-testing among young adults.

Research is vital to the success of any innovation

The 4YBY Innovation Bootcamp also successfully showed that adequate research is extremely important to the success of any innovation. Informed research is necessary to scale ideas and guide entrepreneurs in making the best decisions to create successful innovation.

Young people have a huge role to play in community development:

The importance of young Nigerian's role in community development and awareness can’t be overstated. At the 4YBY Innovation Bootcamp, participants were trained on how to play a vital role in engaging and managing ethical issues in their communities. They were trained to take responsibility and create strategic planning techniques that will boost their influence in an intra-community relationship which will bring about positive changes.

The Innovation Bootcamp was delivered in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Saint Louis University, New York University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

