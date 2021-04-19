3 INEC officers die in car accident in Borno

Adamu Mohammed, an electoral officer, as well as Abubakar Hamma Joda and Suleiman Umar, both assistant electoral officers, died in a car accident on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

The commission announced in a statement on Monday, April 19 that the trio, alongside others, were travelling from some local government areas to Maiduguri when the accident happened.

Five other assistant electoral officers sustained injuries as a result of the accident, and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Maiduguri.

The team had been travelling for a special training ahead of INEC's conversion of voting points into polling units.