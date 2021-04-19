RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 INEC officers die in car accident in Borno

Five other assistant electoral officers sustained injuries as a result of the accident

The team had been travelling for a special training when the accident happened (image used for illustrative purpose) [ICRI]

Three staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) serving in Borno State have lost their lives while on national assignment.

Adamu Mohammed, an electoral officer, as well as Abubakar Hamma Joda and Suleiman Umar, both assistant electoral officers, died in a car accident on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

The commission announced in a statement on Monday, April 19 that the trio, alongside others, were travelling from some local government areas to Maiduguri when the accident happened.

Five other assistant electoral officers sustained injuries as a result of the accident, and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Maiduguri.

The team had been travelling for a special training ahead of INEC's conversion of voting points into polling units.

The deceased officers, all Adamawa natives, are to be buried in Yola on Monday, with the Supervising National Commissioner of Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba, Ahmed Tijanni Mu'azu, representing INEC.

