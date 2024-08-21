ADVERTISEMENT
3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a car dealer before they were caught.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a car dealer at Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu on Tuesday before they were caught.

“Three suspects, whose ages ranged from 23 to 33, (names withheld), have been in our custody since Tuesday shortly after the incident.

“Efforts are on to arrest two other suspects who escaped during the raid,” he said.

The spokesperson said that an investigation into the case has commenced.

3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

