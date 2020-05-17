Out of the 256 Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health announced this via his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Prof Abayomi said the affected persons have been transferred to a care centre for proper monitoring and treatment.

He tweeted, “3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them.

“Those affected have been admitted to @followlasg #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.

“@followlasg and @LSMOH will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of #COVID19 infection.”

He, however, urged Lagos residents to cooperate with the state’s COVID-19 response team.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of the pandemic in Lagos rose to 2,373 on Saturday following the announcement of 95 more cases in the state by the NCDC.