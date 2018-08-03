3 Div. Nigeria Army gets new GOC

news

Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo on Friday assumed duty as the new General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigeria Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

Akinroluyo, who took over from Maj. Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu, in a brief speech at the handing over ceremony, promised to promote professionalism which had remained the main focus of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

“Buratai’s vision of a professional and responsive army will be my focus,” the new GOC stated.

Akinroluyo solicited the support of the soldiers and officers of the Division to enable him succeed, and commended his predecessor for setting high operational standards in the Division.

“I am not new here; I was here as Lt. Col. in 2004 before I went to staff college.

“I was also here as a Chief of Staff and later as a Garrison Commander before I went to Yola. I kow how this place used to be and can testify that the environment has improved,” he said.

In his remarks, Gen. Ahanotu, who has been posted to Army Headquarters, Abuja, charged the officers to extend to his successor, the same cooperation they gave him.

He urged the officers to be steadfast and committed to their jobs, and stressed the need to sustain the fighting spirit, good morals and patriotism.