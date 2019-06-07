The Imo State Police Command has announced the death of three people in a bomb explosion in Oguta local government area of the state.

According to the command's spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, the three were killed when an Unexploded Ordnance or Explosive (UXO) went off at a scrap site in Eziorsu community on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

One of the victims was reported to have been beating a scrap iron to compress when the UXO exploded and killed the three.

"The commissioner of police wishes to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be Unexploded Ordnance or Explosive (UXO), for possible examination, evacuation, and possible destruction," Ikeokwu said.

The deceased were identified as Elvis Ukado, Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.