The lawmakers are: Sen. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf representing Taraba central; Gambo Mubarak, member representing Gassol and Bali federal constituency in the House of representatives; and Suleiman Abbas, member representing Gassol 1 constituency in the Taraba House of Assembly.

Speaking shortly after inspecting some of the repaired boreholes at Garin Abba in Gassol Local Government Area on Sunday, Mubarak said the three of them contributed about N10 million to repair the boreholes due to the pressing needs for clean drinking water in the area.

He said as representatives of the people, they owed it a duty to respond to the needs of those who elected them.

He said that communities in Gassol and Bali federal constituencies were faced with acute shortage of clean drinking water due to the malfunctioning of the boreholes.

The legislator said they contributed the money to repair the boreholes located in different parts of the two local government areas so as to solve the lingering shortage of water in the areas.

Similarly, Abbas said the joint venture with his senior colleagues had enabled him to repair about 116 boreholes within his Gassol 1 constituency.

He commended Sen. Yusuf and Rep. Mubarak for partnering with him to fix the water sources.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr Ibrahim El-Sudi, commended the legislators for embarking on the rehabilitation exercise.

El-Sudi urged other politicians to emulate the legislators by providing dividends of democracy to their people.

He also commended Abbas for embarking on the construction of a secondary school at Garin Abba and culverts in Garin Bello all located within his constituency.