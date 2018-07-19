Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

29 Nigerians in Europe deported over immigration irregularities

Migrant Crisis 29 Nigerians in Europe deported over immigration irregularities

They were deported from Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Norway and Lithuania.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
41 Nigerians land in Nigeria afeter being deported from the United States play

41 Nigerians land in Nigeria afeter being deported from the United States

(AFP)

Twenty nine Nigerians were on Thursday deported from six European countries over irregularities related to immigration offences.

They were deported from Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Norway and Lithuania.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos about 7.35 a.m.

The deportees, all men were brought in a chartered Titan Airways aircraft with Registration Number: G-POWD.

DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesman, Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.

Alabi said, “this morning, we received 29 Nigerians who were brought from Europe. They were all males.’’

“28 of the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences while one of them was allegedly involved in a police case.’’

He said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigeria Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were allowed to depart to their various destinations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to...bullet
2 Saraki Senate President speaks on decampingbullet
3 Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national...bullet

Related Articles

Steve Ugbah FG to send plane to repatriate scammed Nigerians in Russia – Ambassador
Libya Slavery Nigerian man begs for freedom after 5 months of captivity
In Syria French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in crimes against humanity
Isa Dodo I have no hand in recruiting Nigerians to work in Saudi Arabia – Ambassador
World Nigerian man sentenced to 15 years for IRS tax-return scheme
Football Migrants use World Cup Fan IDs to try to enter EU
Home Sweet Home 34 Nigerians deported from the US
Paying The Price This Nigerian man is suing Canada over mistaken identity for $10M
Politics US authorities arrest 29 Nigerians, others for email scams

Local

Lawmaker stoned in Taraba after donating motorcycles and car
Insecurity Rep advocates decentralisation of Police Force
Ambode sets up special squad to keep trucks off Apapa-Oshodi
Apapa-Oshodi Ambode sets up special squad to keep trucks off highway
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
Ike Ekweremadu Senate investigates alleged lopsided FG’s appointments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget
Buhari FG appoints DGs for 3 agencies under Ministry of Mines and Steel Development