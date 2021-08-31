2.9 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria since March

1,430,379 of them have already received their second doses across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The agency's CEO, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said at a media briefing on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 that Phase 2 of vaccination has commenced in 35 states and the FCT.

Over 1.4 million people were fully vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination campaign which started in March and ended in July.

The second phase commenced on August 16, just over a week after the United States government donated a little over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine to the country.

Much of the nation's supply of vaccines have been got through donations funneled through COVAX, the global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

But the country has over 30 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine scheduled to arrive over the coming months after receiving a first batch of 177,600 doses weeks ago.

"We would like to encourage Governors to continue to provide leadership in the mobilisation of citizens to prioritize the acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine," Shuaib said on Monday.

The NPHCDA boss promised that the Federal Government is exploring ways of making vaccines equitably available to all Nigerians.

He said Nigerians have nothing to fear with the vaccines, urging them to ignore misinformation and disinformation campaigns that have surrounded the safety of the jabs.

"We are not compromising on any component of our vaccine logistics at Federal and state levels," he assured.