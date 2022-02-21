RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) says 281 out of 2,560 Nigerian International passports abandoned from 2018 in its Calabar, Cross River office had been claimed by the applicants.

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration. [Legit.ng]
281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration. [Legit.ng]

It would be recalled that earlier, the NIS Passport Control Officer in Calabar, Clementina Ogbudu had disclosed that there were 2,560 abandoned International passports in the NIS office in Calabar.

Recommended articles

Ogbudu had said some of the applicants claimed they were no longer in need of the document, while others might have traveled with other documents and had simply abandoned it.

The passport control officer of the service in the Calabar told newsmen on Monday that they devised ways to encourage the applicants to come and claim their documents.

She said following their new strategies, applicants of the Nigerian international passports were now rushing to claim the travel document which they had abandoned since 2018.

“Many applicants are now coming forward to claim their abandoned passports which they applied for since 2018.

“So far, 281 of such applicants have come to collect their passports, this is because we have devised ways to encourage them to come up for their documents including calling them.

“We have reached out to many of the applicants using a dedicated telephone line and many have positively responded.

“This have reduced the number of uncollected passports in our custody, we also urge others whose passports are yet to be collected to come forward and claim theirs,” she said

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration

Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo

Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo

I was misquoted - Tinubu clarifies 'I'm ready to get dirty' speech

I was misquoted - Tinubu clarifies 'I'm ready to get dirty' speech

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]