28-yr-old Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

One of the inmates that escaped for Kuje prison (Daily Trust)
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested one of the inmates who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja.

Over 800 inmates escaped from the prison on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, when terrorists attacked the facility.

According to the Police Command in Ogun State, one of the escaped inmates, Yakubu AbdulMumuni, was arrested six days after the jailbreak.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the 28-year-old inmate was recaptured at Ota in the Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.

He said the police in Ota received a tip-off that one of the escapees was sighted somewhere in the area.

He added that following the tip-off, the DPO Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly mobilised police officers and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits. He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi state High Court for offence of Conspiracy and culpable Homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.” he said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole had ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

