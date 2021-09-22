RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

27 people killed in fire incidents in 3 months, 166 lives saved

Samson Toromade

The incidents ranged from markets to gas and pipelines fires around the country.

Property worth over N15.1 trillion was also saved (image used for illustration) [Twitter/@Fedfireng]
Property worth over N15.1 trillion was also saved (image used for illustration) [Twitter/@Fedfireng]

At least 27 people were killed in fire incidents between April and June 2021, according to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The former governor said on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 that the fatalities occurred from the 638 fire calls received by the Federal Fire Service in the year's second quarter.

"27 lives were lost and property estimated at N3.017 trillion destroyed," the minister said.

Aregbesola also said the service saved about 166 lives in the period under review, as well as rescued about 82 people in distress due to fire and other related emergencies.

Property worth over N15.1 trillion was saved in the process.

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]
Rauf Aregbesola [NCS] Pulse Nigeria

He said the Federal Government is committed to equipping the Federal Fire Service with modern and state-of-the-art firefighting equipment to save more lives.

The minister called on state governments to make similar commitment, as he delivered one firefighting truck to the Taraba State command of the service on Tuesday.

"It is only when we have this complementary service that we can be rest assured that fire will not pose much threat to us in the preservation of lives and property," he said.

The delivered truck is the result of the N10.4 billion infrastructure upgrade approved by the Federal Government in March.

The upgrade includes 44 firefighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines, and 20 basic life support ambulances.

Samson Toromade

