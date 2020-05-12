27 people who previously tested positive for coronavirus have recovered and been discharged in three states across Nigeria on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, announced late on Tuesday that 11 of the 12 who were discharged are almajiri students who were recently repatriated from Kano.

A total of 65 such almajiri students tested positive for the disease in Kaduna over the past two weeks.

The northwestern state, which has recorded 111 cases, has now discharged a total of 27 patients, according to the governor.

The administration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja also announced that 12 patients were discharged from the capital city's isolation and treatment centre on Tuesday after testing negative in two successive tests.

"The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 65 as at May 12, 2020," a post on Twitter read.

The FCT has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 359, only behind Kano (666), and Lagos (1,933).

An additional three coronavirus patients were discharged in Oyo State on Tuesday after testing negative.

"This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to seventeen," Governor Seyi Makinde announced late on Tuesday.

The governor also noted that two new coronavirus cases were recorded in the state with one each in Ibadan North and Ibadan North West.

The southwestern state has now recorded a total of 67 coronavirus cases.

A total of 4,641 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the FCT, as of May 11.

902 people have been discharged after recovery from the disease, but 150 people have died.