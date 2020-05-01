Lagos State Government has discharged 26 more coronavirus patients receiving treatments at isolation centres in the state.

While announcing this on Friday, the state Ministry of Health said the patients included 14 males, 12 females; and two expatriates from Poland and the Philippines.

The patients according to the ministry were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and the isolation centre at Onikan.

"26 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females & 14 males including 2 foreign nationals - 1 Polish &1Filipino were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.

"The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba & 12 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 225," the ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, due to concerns over the shortage of bed spaces at isolation centres, Lagos State Government has commissioned a new isolation centre to treat coronavirus patients in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned the 118-bed Isolation and Treatment Centre at Gbagada General Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020.

He said the facility was revamped over the past two months to accommodate patients who have been infected by the coronavirus disease.