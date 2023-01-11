250,000 PVCs waiting for collection in Ekiti – INEC

Announcing the statistics during a roadshow and public sensitisation aimed at wooing residents to collect their PVCs, Prof. Salami implored owners of the cards to collect them at their various wards.

“Only 744,000 voters have collected their PVCs out of the 988,923 newly-registered prospective voters in Ekiti and 244,923 PVCs are yet to be collected.

“The road show is in continuation of the sensitisation programmes INEC embarked upon since 2022.

“The road show is taking the sensitisation a step further.

“I appeal to the public, especially to market women and all those whose cards are still with INEC to come and collect them before the end of the exercise slated for Jan. 22.

“As we are all aware that the collection is ongoing at the ward level, people are enjoined to go to their various wards for the collection of their cards.

“By next week Monday, people who have not collected their cards at the ward levels will have to go to INEC offices at local government headquarters to collect the cards.