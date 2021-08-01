25 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Gombe

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru revealed this on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Dahiru said a total of 1,291 tests were conducted on corps members posted to the state out of which 25 came back positive.

According to him, most of the victims came from the states where the Delta COVID variant was recorded.

He further disclosed that a mother of a seven-month old baby, and three others with underlying ailments of hypertension and asthma were among the victims.

Dahiru added that all the victims have been quarantined at the Isolation Centre of Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kwadon, Yamaltu/Deba LGA of the state.

He said, “The victims were identified during the ongoing screening and rapid testing at the Orientation Camp at Amadan, which began when the camp opened five days ago.”