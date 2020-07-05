Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health says 2,430 coronavirus patients in the state have refused to be admitted at isolation centres in the state.

The commissioner said the patients refused to turn up for admission due to fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatment.

Abayomi made this known on Saturday, July 4, 2020, via his Twitter handle while giving updates on COVID-19 management in Lagos.

According to him, over 42,000 Lagosians have been tested 10,926 of which tested positive for the virus. While 1,695 patients have been discharged following treatment and recovery.

Abayomi tweeted, “748 COVID-19 tests were conducted on 3rd July 2020 out of which 87 new cases were confirmed at 11.63% positivity rate.

“42,348 COVID-19 were conducted in Lagos till date out of which 10,926 turned out positive.

“Out of the confirmed cases, 1,695 patients have since been discharged from COVID-19 Lagos care centres following full recovery.

“6, 259 of the cases monitored in communities by COVID19 Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

“365 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.

“However, 2,430 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments.

“As of July 3, numbers of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State have risen to 177.”

He, however, advised Lagosians to avoid large gatherings, and ensure they use face masks when they need to go out when necessary.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that any resident of the state caught not wearing face mask would be charged to court from Monday, July, 8, 2020.