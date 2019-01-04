The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has received 242,455 applications for the positions of 10,000 constables in an ongoing recruitment.

The acting spokesperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Aaron Kaase, disclosed on Thursday, January 3, 2019 that 212,716 of the applicants are males while the remaining 29,694 are females.

With the submission of applications set to end on January 11, Niger State has had the highest number of applications with 15,633, followed by Kano (15,079), Katsina (14,582), Kaduna (13,882), Bauchi (12,652), and Adamawa (11,449)

Bayelsa has had the lowest number of applicants with 1,258, followed by Lagos (1,358) Anambra (1,618), and Ebonyi (1,659).

Requirements for recruitment

In a press statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Thursday, November 29, he invited applications from young Nigerians who have a passion for a career in the Force to enlist for recruitment as Police Constables.

According to the general requirements, applicants must be Nigerian citizens 'not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age' who possess their National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Applicants are also required to possess an 'O' level Certificate with at least five credits level passes including Mathematics and English Language 'in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB'.

Applicants, who must be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence, must also not be less than 1.67 metres (for men) or 1.64 metres (for women) in height and must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only). All candidates must undergo medical examination before final selection.

How to apply for Police recruitment

To apply for recruitment, applicants must have a functional email address and mobile phone number and fill and submit the online form at the web address - www.policerecruitment.ng

Applicants must ensure to print out the information that is automatically sent to their submitted email and not forget to copy and save their registration number for future correspondences.

This is because applicants will be required to present a hardcopy of email message sent to them if they're eventually shortlisted and contacted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Force warned applicants against registering multiple times as that would mean automatic disqualification from the recruitment exercise.

Guarantors' form

Applicants are directed to download and fill a Guarantors' Form, presenting verifiable references from two guarantors.

The two guarantors must be picked from a pool that includes traditional rulers, magistrates, local government chairpersons, heads of educational institutions attended, career civil servants not below the rank of Grade Level 12, police officers not below the rank of CSP, or military officers not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

People disqualified from applying

People with speech impediments, knock knees, bow legs, bent knees, and flat feet are discouraged from applying for recruitment.

Others instructed to not apply include people with tattoos, bodily scars, defective eyesight or squint eyes, protruding navel, gross malformation of teeth and deformed hands that cannot perform the full functions of the hand. Applicants must also not be pregnant at the time of recruitment.

Submission of applications for recruitment ends on January 11, 2019.