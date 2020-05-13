About 23,000 Nigerians have been forced to flee to neighbouring Niger since April, due to rising banditry and insurgency in the country’s northwestern region.

The United Nations refugee agency has raised concerns about the deteriorating security situation in that part of the country.

Reuters reports that the number of Nigerians fleeing to Niger have almost tripled from last year when the agency reported the first influx of 20,000 people, following a bout of insurgency and banditry in northern Nigeria which killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

The latest influx of mostly women and children into Niger is the consequence of attacks by gunmen in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states in April. The deadliest attack claimed 47 lives in Katsina.

Nigerian security forces responded with airstrikes, however.

The need for food and shelter

“We are working closely with authorities in Niger to relocate at least 7,000 refugees to safety ... where water, food, shelter, access to health and other essential assistance can be provided,” UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) spokesperson Babar Baloch disclosed during a media briefing this week.

UN refugees’ agency registers 46,000 refugees in Nigeria. [unhcr]

“Discussions are also ongoing with the authorities to recognize on a prima facie basis the refugees fleeing Nigeria and arriving in the region,” he said.

Nigeria first closed its land borders in 2019 to combat smuggling of staples like rice, and strengthened the closures to include human travel in March in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Africa’s most populous nation has reported 4,787 COVID-19 cases, 959 recoveries and 158 deaths as of May 12.

UNHCR says refugees from Nigeria are being allowed to seek protection in Niger despite border closures because of the dire need for food, shelter and basic services like healthcare.