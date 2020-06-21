The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 14 states with Lagos recording the bulk of the cases.

Out of the 661 cases, 230 were detected in Lagos, 127 in Rivers, 83 in Delta, 60 in Abuja, 51 in Oyo and 31 in Edo state.

27 more cases were also recorded in Bayelsa, 25 in Kaduna, 13 in Plateau, six in Ondo, three in Nasarawa, two each in Ekiti and Kano and one in Borno state.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria has now recorded 8,407 cases of the virus.

The NCDC’s update on Saturday showed that coronavirus fatalities in the country have risen to 506 as 19 more deaths were confirmed on Saturday.

The update also showed that 137 patients recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres. This brings the total of discharged cases in the country to 6,718.