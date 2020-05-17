The minister announced this on his Twitter page on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

He said 11 of the patients were discharged on Saturday, while 12 more were released on Sunday morning.

“I am happy to announce the successful treatment and discharge of eleven (11) #COVID19 patients from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Abuja. The total number of discharged in the FCT is now 89.

“I urge everyone to follow the laid down guidelines in order to stay safe.

“Additional 12 #COVID19 patients were also discharged from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in the FCT, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 101.

“We are working to hard to ensure we flatten the curve.”

The FCT now has a total of 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19.