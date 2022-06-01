22 killed, property worth N23bn destroyed by fire in 3 months – FFS

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that 68 lives and property worth N217 billion were saved within the period under review.

Abraham explained that private dwellings recorded 559 number of fires with nine lives lost, four saved, property worth N2.9 billion lost and N16.7 billion property saved.

“Public building and government quarters recorded 206 fire calls, lost three lives, saved 18; lost property worth N2 billion and saved N119 billion worth of property.

“One life was lost and 16 saved after responding to 99 petrol stations, open ground and transformer fire incidences; one billion naira worth of property were lost while property worth N14.5 billion were saved,” he added.

The spokesman said that the report indicated that the fire also affected markets, oil and gas stations, timber sheds, factories, banks and educational establishments, among others.

Abraham said the major causes of the fire incidents identified in the quarterly report included electrical sparks, domestic and automobile accidents, arson, cigarette stud, bush burning and illegal fuel storage.

He said that 59 fire incidents were still under investigation while 324 are of unknown causes.