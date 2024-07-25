ADVERTISEMENT
22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The conviction was a major victory in the agency’s fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

The Commander of the NDLEA in Kano, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, disclosed while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Kano. He said the conviction was a major victory in the agency’s fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

“Out of the 22 drug dealers convicted, one Abubakar Mu’azu arrest was marked by a dangerous altercation that saw an NDLEA officer being stabbed by him.

“Mu’azu was charged to court and was sentenced to three years in a correctional centre, while the other convicts were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

“Various illicit substances were found in his possession,” Idris-Ahmad said.

The narcotics commander said that the command would continue the fight against drug trafficking and abuse and prosecute those culpable.

Idris-Ahmad commended the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba-Marwa, for his unwavering support and commitment to the fight against drug abuse. He said that no amount of intimidation or violence would deter the agency’s operatives from pursuing and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“Our operatives are trained professionals who will stop at nothing to ensure that those who engage in drug-related offences face the full wrath of the law,” Idris-Ahmad added.

He solicited the support of the general public and urged them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug abuse and trafficking to the agency.

