211,699 persons to benefit from FG’s cash transfer programme in Kebbi State

Alhaji Muhammad Hamidu-Jarkuka, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, disclosed this on Friday at a one-day refresher training for local government cash transfer facilitators in Birnin Kebbi.

Hamidu-Jarkuka said that the state cash transfer unit would begin the enrollment process for the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer programme, a National Social Safety Net Project Scale-Up (NASSP-SU).

He added that NASSP-SU aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and Gov Nasir Idris. According to him, the aim is to bring financial relief to vulnerable citizens in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamidu-Jarkuka said, “The enrollment targets 160,708 beneficiaries from the National Social Register (NSR) and an additional 51,258 beneficiaries from the Rapid Response Register (RRR).

“The enrollment will be actively ongoing in all the 21 local government areas and 71 wards in 3,308 communities across the state.”

According to him, each beneficiary will receive ₦25,000 per circle for three payment circles, culminating I’m total financial support of ₦75,000.

“The financial assistance is to make a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, contribute to their well-being and resilience due to the hardship caused by the current economic reforms in the country,” he said.

The commissioner urged the general public to visit their communities to enquire if their community and names are part of the current disclosure for validation and enrollment. Also speaking, Alhaji Muhammad Nura-Adamu, the National Enrollment Officer, National Cash Transfer Office, said the training was to ensure that the facilitators rightly capture 211,699 the biodata of the registered persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams said that the training was to properly enroll registered persons to receive the renewed hope cash transfer in line with the President’s directive to disburse cash transfer to 15 million households across the nation.