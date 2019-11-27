A 21-yr-old bank official, Michael Itok, has reportedly been remanded in prison for allegedly publishing “damaging and annoying” articles on Facebook against Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

Itok was on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, arraigned before a magistrate court in Uyo, by the State Security Service.

Itok, who is a marketer with Prudential Microfinance Bank was accused of writing numerous articles against the state governor and other officials of the state government.

The charge against him reads, “That you, Mr Michael Itok and another now at large, sometimes in October, 2019 at 1000 Units Housing Estate, Idu Uruan, Uruan Local Government Area, within the Uyo Magisterial District did constitute yourself into a nuisance by publishing damaging and annoying articles on your Facebook page with the aim of harassing, blackmailing and bringing to disrepute His Excellency Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other staff of the Akwa Ibom State Government House, and thereby commits and offence punishable under Section 6(1) (f) of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.”

The bank official is said to have been remanded in the Uyo prison. But it’s nor clear if he took his plea or not. It's not also clear if Itok was represented by a lawyer or not, Premium Times reports.

However, an official of the bank, who spoke to the online news platform disclosed that Itok was picked up in the bank by some unidentified men on October 8, 2019.

The official, who said she was not around when Itok was picked up said he left a note which reads, ‘Please madam, any day I don’t return to work or you don’t see me, know that Udom’s boys have picked me!”

The bank official also disclosed that Itok’s family was aware of his arrest.