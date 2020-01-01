The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to NPA, the ships are discharging petrol, general cargo, butane gas, bulk sugar, containers, buck wheat and base oil.

The document noted that 18 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers and fuel.

NPA added that 18 other ships are expected at the port from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020.

The ships are carrying general cargo, containers, buck wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, frozen fish and butane.