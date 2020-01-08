The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Specifically, the statement indicated that the ships were discharging petrol, general cargo, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk salt and cashew nuts.

According to the NPA, 27 ships had also arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, automobile gasoline and fuel.

The organisation said that 20 other ships were expected at the port from Jan. 8 to Jan 28.

The ships are carrying general cargo, blend oil, containers, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, frozen fish and gypsum.