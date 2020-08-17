The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria has now risen to 49, 068 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDN) in its daily update announced that the new cases were detected in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As stated in the update, the bulk of the new cases were confirmed in Plateau state, followed by Kaduna and Lagos with 49 and 47 cases respectively.

In Ogun, -18, 17 in Osun, 17 in FCT, -15 Ondo, -14 Edo, 8 Oyo, -6 in Akwa Ibom-4 and Cross River-4.

Other States with new cases include, Akwa Ibom-4 Cross River-4 Borno-3 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 and Rivers-1.

The new update also shows that 36,497 have so far been discharged from treatment centres, while coronavirus death in the country inches closer to 1000 as one more person died of the disease.