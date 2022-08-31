RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Wike accuses some retired generals of using CIA to threaten him

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Governor insisted that he would only do the bidding of Nigerians.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Recommended articles

Wike made this disclosure at the flagging off ceremony of internal road networks at Igwuruta, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

CIA functions: The Central Intelligence Agency of America (CIA) is the US intelligence service tasked with gathering, processing, and analyzing national security information from around the world, primarily through the use of human intelligence (HUMINT) and performing covert actions.

The threat: While speaking at the event, the Rivers Governor said it's unfortunate that the retired generals were incapable of using their CIA contacts to solve the Boko Haram insurgency

He added that nobody can intimidate him to act against his conscience, insisting that he would only do the bidding of Nigerians.

Wike's word: “Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA in America and they can deal with us. I said listen, no problem. If you are close to America CIA , why don’t you use it to solve Boko Haram problem.

"Is it on my body(me) you’ll use it? Nigeria has a serious problem and you are close to CIA, you know them as former generals, why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem?

You want to use it to threaten me? Who are you that I should come and do your bidding? I say no to that. I will do the bidding of Nigerians, not the bidding of few people who believe that if they are not there, it should be their children.

“No other child should come up outside theirs. I will not do that. So, all of us, prepare because a day shall come and Rivers State shall take a decision on what to do.”

APC doomed to fail: On the 2023 general elections, the Rivers Governor said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be voted out if President Muhammadu Buhari can fulfil his pledge non-interference.

“I thank Mr. President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Wike accuses some retired generals of using CIA to threaten him

2023: Wike accuses some retired generals of using CIA to threaten him

Taraba to privatise government companies - Official

Taraba to privatise government companies - Official

What Kukah stands for by Governors Forum

What Kukah stands for by Governors Forum

FG to build 2.5MW solar plant in NDA

FG to build 2.5MW solar plant in NDA

Ogun Assembly summons 3 ex-DGs over alleged financial infractions

Ogun Assembly summons 3 ex-DGs over alleged financial infractions

Bello inaugurates N303m Hydro-electric Commission Hqrts in Niger

Bello inaugurates N303m Hydro-electric Commission Hqrts in Niger

Court fixes date to hear Wike's suit against PDP, Atiku

Court fixes date to hear Wike's suit against PDP, Atiku

Troops kill 2 IPOB/ESN fighters, recover rocket launchers in Imo

Troops kill 2 IPOB/ESN fighters, recover rocket launchers in Imo

Flood: 15 bodies recovered in Maiduguri river – NEMA

Flood: 15 bodies recovered in Maiduguri river – NEMA

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate