2023: Wike accuses some retired generals of using CIA to threaten him

Wike made this disclosure at the flagging off ceremony of internal road networks at Igwuruta, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The threat: While speaking at the event, the Rivers Governor said it's unfortunate that the retired generals were incapable of using their CIA contacts to solve the Boko Haram insurgency

He added that nobody can intimidate him to act against his conscience, insisting that he would only do the bidding of Nigerians.

Wike's word: “Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA in America and they can deal with us. I said listen, no problem. If you are close to America CIA , why don’t you use it to solve Boko Haram problem.

"Is it on my body(me) you’ll use it? Nigeria has a serious problem and you are close to CIA, you know them as former generals, why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem?

“You want to use it to threaten me? Who are you that I should come and do your bidding? I say no to that. I will do the bidding of Nigerians, not the bidding of few people who believe that if they are not there, it should be their children.

“No other child should come up outside theirs. I will not do that. So, all of us, prepare because a day shall come and Rivers State shall take a decision on what to do.”

APC doomed to fail: On the 2023 general elections, the Rivers Governor said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be voted out if President Muhammadu Buhari can fulfil his pledge non-interference.