2023: We can’t afford to make mistakes, Saraki tells Delta delegates

He said Nigeria needed a courageous and business-conscious leader to tackle the security and economic challenges facing the country.

He said the country needed to be fixed urgently, adding “we cannot afford to make the mistake of not putting the right person because the insecurity that we are all suffering today in this country does not know tribe or religion.

” Both northerners and southerners are suffering the poverty and insecurity; we have highest level of unemployment today at 33 per cent and cost of living is very high.

“With the numerous challenges facing our nation today, we need to find people who have the capacity to lead because leadership is key today in this country; you cannot give what you do not have.

“There are certain qualities that we need today from the next president, and if those qualities are what I have, let us do the right thing and support me.

“We need somebody who can unite Nigeria, who the youths and the old, North and South can be comfortable with.

“We need somebody who can bring investments, who the private sector would be comfortable with, somebody who would also have the courage to stand for what is right and take bold decisions when that time comes”.

Saraki added that the country needed a president that was business-friendly and understood the private sector and able to change the country’s mono-economy status.

“As you all know as entrepreneurs, money only goes to where it sees safety. A president or government that is business-friendly is what we need now, one who understands the private sector.

“I was happy today when I got in to the Asaba Airport and I looked and compared it to about a year ago; you can see the difference and the innovation of the governor in bringing that change.

“We need a president that is bold and courageous to take decisions. It is not going to be easy because the challenges ahead are enormous.

“Devolution of powers is so important; we must be able to restructure this country and give more powers to states.

“You need somebody who has the capacity to do that and you all know that to restructure, you need constitutional amendments; so you need somebody with legislative experience that can unite this country.

“Somebody, whether in the North or South, that will be fair to all and you know that I am that person that can unite this country.

“When the party needed somebody to reconcile our party members, I was brought on board to chair the National Reconciliation Committee of our great party and today many states have come together because of the work we did.

“We need somebody that can bridge the gap between the young and the old. We need somebody that can create jobs and shore up employment and that can only be done through agriculture, through non-reliance on oil.

“I have stated this in my manifesto that within 24 months, we will earn the same amount we are earning from 30 billion dollars from non-oil – whether it is gas or petrochemical, and unless we do that, if we continue to rely on oil we can’t get away from the current challenges.

“I am a great team player and we were able to hold the National Assembly together because we were able to carry everyone along,” Saraki said.

On his part, Gov. Okowa said that the country truly needed a leader who had what it takes to provide solutions to the myriads of problems bedeviling the country.

He congratulated Saraki for his role in the 8th Senate, describing him as a very bold and courageous leader who stood to defend the independence of the legislature.

“The people of Delta are very knowledgeable people; they have heard you and I believe that during the time of discussion it is our prayer that you find favour in the sight of the delegates.

Earlier, Chairman of PDP in Delta, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said that the party’s hierarchy would meet and take the right decision.