ADVERTISEMENT
2023 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print notification slips

News Agency Of Nigeria

JAMB further enjoined candidates to note that the commencement time for their examination as contained in their notification slips, was sacrosanct.

An illustrative photo of UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres.
An illustrative photo of UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the board, and issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1.5 million candidates would be sitting for this year’s examination in 740 centres across the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) urges all candidates sitting for the 2023 main UTME, to proceed to print their examination notification slip from Thursday, April 20.

“The notification slip would contain their examination centre, time of examination, date of examination and other essential details necessary for taking the examination, which commences from Tuesday, April 25.

”To this effect therefore, all candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, April 24, by visiting https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar, to know the time and venue of their examination.

Candidates are to also note that the information featured on the slip would enable them to easily locate their centres, before the examination.

“They are also enjoined to locate their centres before the day of their examination, to avoid arriving late at their respective examination centres,” Benjamin said.

He warned candidates against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives and handsets, among others items.

Benjamin further enjoined candidates to note that the commencement time for their examination as contained in their notification slips, was sacrosanct.

“The board also want to restate its zero tolerance for examination malpractice and urges candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the all Computer Based Test (CBT),” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

