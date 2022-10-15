2023: Tinubu knows my party - Sanusi

How it happened: The former Central Bank Governor made this disclosure at the ongoing KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency, on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Sanusi, who is currently the Khalifah, Tijaniyya Movement of Nigeria, was the keynote speaker at the event that also had Tinubu in attendance, Daily Trust reports.

Tinubu knows: While making his remarks, the former Emir of Kano said the APC Presidential candidate knows his party.

It's all jokes: However, Sanusi's comment should only be regarded as a joke as he declared that he has no political party to support in the 2023 elections.

While reflecting on his ouster as governor of Nigeria’s apex bank, Sanusi said his principle of speaking truth to power cost him his position.

Sanusi's word: “I keep repeating, hope you remember that I lost my job at the Central Bank for this same problem. It is not about a particular party. I have no party. My party is Nigeria. This is the problem we had in 2014. Asiwaju (Tinubu) knows my party is Nigeria.”

Sanusi demands proper running of NNPC: He called for transparency and credibility in the management of the nation's resources, while also proposing that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited should be unbundled.

Sanusi insisted that the NNPC is not a cash cow but, should be run independently with high-level accountability.

The former Emir also raised doubts over the authenticity of the NNPC statistics that put Nigeria's daily consumption of fuel at 66 million.

Sanusi's word: “NNPC tells us officially that we are consuming 66 million litres per day…We are consuming more than Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire and others.