RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: Tinubu hale, hearty – Sen.Nnamani

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (APC- Enugu East) says APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty .

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Nnamani, a foremost Medical Doctor and Surgeon, made the assertion on Monday in a statement in Abuja .

Read Also

The former governor of Enugu State said Tinubu had no health challenge as erroneously being speculated, saying that the former Lagos state governor’s health was not encumbered in any way .

“ I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s Glory that he returned in superb health.

“ I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and fantom infirmities.

” I lend my voice in celebration of his giant strides in governance, reforms and locality administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.”

Nnamani said as a medical professional with honour, he attested to Tinubu’s good health and capacity.

“Tinubu has a robust general system, acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“A bubbling and vivacious personality, his confidence is easily apparent, sharing and transferable, engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to rumble.”

He said his acquaintance with Tinubu over the years was without prejudice to his current political commitments.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

Eid-Maulud: Matawalle recommits to restore peace in Zamfara

Eid-Maulud: Matawalle recommits to restore peace in Zamfara

2023: Tinubu hale, hearty – Sen.Nnamani

2023: Tinubu hale, hearty – Sen.Nnamani

Olusegun Obasanjo denies endorsing Bola Tinubu for 2023

Olusegun Obasanjo denies endorsing Bola Tinubu for 2023

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

BREAKING: Fire guts Kogi State Assembly

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

APC: Aisha Buhari calls on women to support Tinubu-Shettima ticket

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

NEMA, military begin SAR operation to airlift trapped flood victims in Anambra

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn