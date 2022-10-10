2023: Tinubu hale, hearty – Sen.Nnamani

The former governor of Enugu State said Tinubu had no health challenge as erroneously being speculated, saying that the former Lagos state governor’s health was not encumbered in any way .

“ I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s Glory that he returned in superb health.

“ I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and fantom infirmities.

” I lend my voice in celebration of his giant strides in governance, reforms and locality administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.”

Nnamani said as a medical professional with honour, he attested to Tinubu’s good health and capacity.

“Tinubu has a robust general system, acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“A bubbling and vivacious personality, his confidence is easily apparent, sharing and transferable, engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to rumble.”